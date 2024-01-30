Apple Opposes UK’s Proposal to Pre-Approve Security Updates

Apple has criticized the UK government’s push to pre-approve tech firms’ security updates, asserting it could compromise global privacy protections (via BBC News).

Proposed amendments to the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) 2016 grant the UK Home Office the authority to reject updates, preventing their release worldwide without public disclosure.

The UK government, looking to update the IPA, claims it supports privacy-focused tech but emphasizes the need to balance innovation with public safety.

Apple deems these changes an “unprecedented overreach,” expressing deep concerns about potential risks to users’ privacy and security. In the coming days, the House of Lords will debate these proposed amendments.

Apple warns that if enacted, the law could allow the UK to secretly veto global user protections, hindering their implementation for customers.

The UK government, however, defends its position stating decisions on lawful access must be made by democratically accountable entities to protect against threats like child abuse and terrorism.

This isn’t the first clash between Apple and the UK government; the tech giant previously considered withdrawing services like FaceTime and iMessage in response to security concerns. But, the proposed legislation extends beyond these services to encompass all Apple products, intensifying the debate.

Civil liberties groups, including Big Brother Watch and Privacy International, have opposed the bill, expressing worries that it transforms tech companies into tools of surveillance.

These amendments follow a review of existing legislation, incorporating updates on data collection by intelligence agencies and the use of internet connection records.