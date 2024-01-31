Apple Lists Mid 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro as Obsolete

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

The 13-inch Mid 2012 MacBook Pro, featuring the last built-in CD/DVD drive by Apple, has today been added to the company’s list of obsolete products (via MacRumors).

Macbook Pro 2012

Available until October 2016, the 13-inch Mid 2012 MacBook Pro served as a budget-friendly option for users.

Although Apple has discontinued all CD-equipped MacBook Pros, it still offers an external SuperDrive for those needing CD/DVD capabilities. However, a USB-C adapter is necessary to connect it to modern MacBooks.

A device is labelled as “technologically obsolete” by Apple once more than seven years have passed since the company last distributed it for sale.

Apple says MacBooks “may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability.”

Apple SuperDrive

Back in 2020, Apple dropped support for the Mid 2012 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with macOS Big Sur. And last year, it discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro entirely.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

CBC CEO to Angry MPs: Millions in Bonuses Still on the Table

CBC executives are still in the running to receive millions in bonuses, despite the broadcaster's plan to cut hundreds of jobs in its English and French services. Catherine Tait, President and CEO of the CBC, informed the parliamentary committee of heritage yesterday that the decision on executive compensation, termed "performance pay," will be made by...
John Quintet
42 mins ago

$54 Million ArriveCan App: 76% of Contractors Did No Work

An investigation by the Federal Procurement Ombudsman into the $54 million ArriveCan app's development has revealed massive breaches in contracting rules. The report, led by Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic, found that outsourcing companies, particularly GCStrategies, a two-person IT staffing firm, won contracts by listing subcontractors who ultimately did no work. Say what?! The investigation into...
John Quintet
5 hours ago