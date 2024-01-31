Apple Lists Mid 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro as Obsolete

The 13-inch Mid 2012 MacBook Pro, featuring the last built-in CD/DVD drive by Apple, has today been added to the company’s list of obsolete products (via MacRumors).

Available until October 2016, the 13-inch Mid 2012 MacBook Pro served as a budget-friendly option for users.

Although Apple has discontinued all CD-equipped MacBook Pros, it still offers an external SuperDrive for those needing CD/DVD capabilities. However, a USB-C adapter is necessary to connect it to modern MacBooks.

A device is labelled as “technologically obsolete” by Apple once more than seven years have passed since the company last distributed it for sale.

Apple says MacBooks “may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability.”

Back in 2020, Apple dropped support for the Mid 2012 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with macOS Big Sur. And last year, it discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro entirely.