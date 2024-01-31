New Mexico AG Labels Meta ‘Global Hub’ for Paedophiles

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has initiated legal action against Meta, branding it the “largest marketplace for predators and paedophiles globally,” The Guardian is reporting.

Torrez alleges that Meta permits child trafficking on its platforms, with his investigation revealing disturbing findings.

As Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces congressional questioning on their role in online child sexual exploitation, Torrez asserts that his investigation has only scratched the surface of the issue within the company.

In December 2023, Torrez filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing the social media giant of transforming its platforms into havens for child predators. The legal action contends that Meta enables the trafficking of children and allows adults to exploit minors for explicit content.

Shocked by his team’s findings, Torrez reveals that undercover officers posing as children on Facebook and Instagram encountered an alarming surge in sexual interest from users, exposing the unregulated space’s scale

nternal documents obtained during the investigation indicate that around 100,000 children on Facebook and Instagram experience online sexual harassment daily.

The lawsuit, still in its early stages, is set to enter the “discovery” phase, where both parties will access information, evidence, and witnesses.

Meta, like other platforms, currently avoids accountability under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. Torrez aims to use the lawsuit to push for regulatory changes, emphasizing the need for Meta to prioritize user safety, particularly for children.

In response, a Meta spokesperson acknowledged child exploitation as a horrific crime, while outlining the company’s efforts to combat it.