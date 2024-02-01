New on PlayStation Plus: January 2024 Free Games

PlayStation has revealed its slate of new games arriving on PlayStation Plus for February 2024. Each of the games will be available starting February 6th.

This month, PlayStation Plus subscribers can redeem and install Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising. For the uninitiated, PlayStation Plus is available in three tiers. Subscribers can access an array of benefits across the Essential, Extra, and Premium subscriptions. Starting at $11.99 per month, PlayStation Plus includes online access, cloud saves, and the ability to redeem and play monthly PlayStation Plus titles.

Here are more details on this month’s PlayStation Plus titles:

Foamstars | PS4, PS5

Foamstars, developed by Toylogic and published by Square Enix, is launching as a Day One title for PlayStation Plus. The game is a 4v4 online competitive arena shooter. However, there’s a twist. The game focuses on the use of foam to build terrain and create slippery surfaces that you can use offensively and to defend. Foam can be used to surf at high speeds or to gain and height advantage. Foamstars is undeniably colourful and vibrant. At launch, the game will support a variety of characters, skins, and game modes.

Rollerdrome | PS4, PS5

Hailing from Roll7, Rollerdrome is a third-person action shooter in which players participate in a deadly sport dubbed “Rollerdrome.” Players will compete in the bloodsport and use the game’s visceral and frenetic combat to survive. Kill the enemies with style to replenish health and pull off tricks to top off your ammo.

Steelrising | PS5

Steelrising is an action RPG set in an alternate history within Paris. From the minds of developer Spiders, Steelrising highlights a setting in which the French Revolution has been suppressed by a robotic army. Players will explore the streets, rooftops, and more as Aegis, an automatronic. Steelrising engages players will intense fights and twists along the way.

On top of this month’s array of games, PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to gaining access to the ‘Fall Guys Icons Pack,’ which is exclusive to PlayStation Plus members. Once redeemed, players get an number of costumes and patterns including:

Ratchet (Whole Costume)

Clank (Whole Costume)

Aloy (Whole Costume)

Groovitron (Emote)

Clank’s Laugh (Emote)

Lombax (Pattern)

Clank (Pattern)

Seeker (Pattern)

Ratchet (Colour)

Clank (Colour)

Ratchet (Nameplate)

Clank (Nameplate)

Horizon (Nameplate)

Aloy (Faceplate)

Ratchet (Faceplate)

Clank (Faceplate)

Seeker (Nickname)

Finally, for PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe members, PlayStation is offering a two-hour trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The critically acclaimed sequel launched on October 20th. Trophies and save progress are confirmed to carry over if you choose to purchase the full game afterwards.

Don’t forget, you have until February 5th to redeem last month’s PlayStation Plus games, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World. Even if you don’t plan on playing right away, add them to your library as they’ll be available as long as a subscription is maintained.