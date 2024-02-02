Juno Brings YouTube to Apple Vision Pro, As Google Refuses to Provide Native Solution

Christian Selig, the developer of the older Apollo Reddit app, has developed a third-party solution for getting YouTube onto Apple Vision Pro.

Dubbed Juno, the app is designed to enable users to engage with YouTube content with its own UI. Juno serves as a premium YouTube solution as Google refuses to bring a native version of the video platform to Vision Pro. Thus, Selig released Juno, which costs $4.99 USD and can be purchased from the App Store, as reported by The Verge.

Juno’s interface allows users to gain access to most of the core features of the YouTube app. Users can queue up and watch videos. They can also fast forward and scrub the timeline of a video, skip, etc. using pinch gestures. Juno is also able to retain YouTube’s aspect ratio detection. Ultrawide content is viewable as well as 4:3 videos. Additionally, Juno can support the increase in video speed, toggle captions, and even launch straight from the visionOS home screen.

Selig notes that Juno doesn’t require a YouTube account to use. However, the app will show YouTube ads to not catch extra flak from Google.

The app is built on YouTube’s API but is designed to deliver a true visionOS UI. Without Juno, Vision Pro users would have to jump onto the Safari app and go to the YouTube website to watch a video.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Google would not be bringing a native version of YouTube to the headset. YouTube is joined by other high-profile streaming services like Spotify and Netflix. However, the latter has clarified that the decision is not “by any unwillingness or lack of desire” but rather by looking at market trends.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Google will react to Juno’s existence. Selig does have further plans for the app. The developer notes that he’s looking into bringing the ability to see YouTube comments to Juno. Additionally, the app may soon enable users to select video quality and more immersive environments. Finally, Juno may one day be able to offer multiview for multiple videos.