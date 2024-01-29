Netfix CEO Comments on the Lack of Apple Vision Pro Support at Launch

Apple Vision Pro is launching in the U.S. on February 2nd and will introduce many apps and services compatible with the mixed reality experience. However, Netflix will unfortunately not be one of them.

Recently, it’s been reported that Netflix won’t be supporting Apple Vision Pro via a native app. Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters spoke with Stratechery (via UploadVR)to clarify the company’s decision. Rather than it being a competitive decision against Apple, which offers its streaming service, Netflix is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Peters states, “Not by any unwillingness or lack of desire to do that, but even when you note we look at as close to ubiquity on devices perspective, the decisions that lead to that are we try and be very rigorous about, “What’s the effort to integrate on any given set of devices and what’s the benefit for the members that we serve?” He continues, “We have to be careful about making sure that we’re not investing in places that are not yielding a return, and I would say we’ll see where things go with Vision Pro.

Certainly, we’re always in discussions with Apple to try and figure that out but right now, the device is so subscale that it’s not really particularly relevant to most of our members.”

As of this time, Netflix is one of the few major streaming services to not be supporting Apple Vision Pro. Upon its release in the U.S., users will have access to Prime Video, Discovery+, ESPN, Peacock, Paramount+, Max, and Disney+. YouTube is another streamer that will not be offering native support at launch. In the cases of Netflix and YouTube, Vision Pro users will still be able to use both services within Safari.

Apple Vision Pro launches at $3,499 USD (around $4,704 CAD). One of its cornerstones is supporting the consumption of streamed content across its 23 million pixel-density panels, offering 4K resolutions.