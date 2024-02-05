Bell Named Canada’s ‘Fastest Networks’ by Ookla and GWS

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Bell 5g plus hero

Bell’s network performance in Canada has received top honours, with its fibre and wireless networks receiving top awards from Ookla and Global Wireless Solutions (GWS).

According to Ookla’s Speedtest Awards report for Q3-Q4 2023, Bell’s pure fibre Internet and Wi-Fi have been declared the fastest in Canada for the second year in a row. Additionally, GWS has ranked Bell’s 5G network as the fastest and best in the country for the third year in a row, with the inclusion of the 3500 MHz spectrum that’s part of Bell’s 5G+ speeds.

“I’m thrilled that Bell’s fibre and wireless networks have been recognized once again as the fastest and best in the country. These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication that #TeamBell has put into building and supporting our superior networks, ensuring Canadians enjoy fast and reliable connectivity whether at home on Wi-Fi or on the go,” said Blaik Kirby, Group President, Consumer and Small & Medium Business, Bell, in a statement on Monday.

Bell calls itself the “most awarded” internet service provider in Canada–based on its own competitive analysis.

