Bell to Expand Cable Internet to Trois-Rivières and Shawinigan

Bell is set to expand its cable Internet service to additional areas Quebec, specifically in Trois-Rivières and Shawinigan starting early March, according to sources familiar with the matter speaking with iPhone in Canada.

This expansion is expected to offer more customers access to enhanced internet speeds and unlimited usage options.

Back in November 2023, Bell expanded high-speed cable internet service in select regions of Québec. This move targeted areas where fibre internet was not yet available, aiming to bridge the digital divide and provide high-speed internet access to more communities.

At the time, Bell said this cable internet service boasts speeds of up to 400 Mbps, and includes unlimited usage. Bell emphasized convenience with no upfront fees and a self-installation process, as all equipment is directly shipped to customers’ homes.

All internet packages from Bell will include a Wi-Fi 6 capable pod. Customers that need additional Wi-Fi coverage can acquire extra pods for a fee of $5 per month (or get their own third party mesh Wi-Fi).

Despite Bell’s website highlighting its pure fibre internet as being “more than 900% faster” with total speeds of 1550 Mbps, the new cable internet service only has speeds up to 400 Mbps, which represents a big improvement for customers that previously had slower speeds.