Apple Vision Pro’s Launch in China May Arrive ‘No Later Than May’

Although the launch of Apple Vision Pro is still fresh in the U.S., it’s believed that the spatial computer may arrive “no later than May” in China.

Word of Apple Vision Pro’s late spring launch in China arrives via sources within the supply chain as quoted by Asia’s Wall Street News. As reported by MacRumors, the registration process for Vision Pro is nearing its completion at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Once registration is completed, the roadmap for Apple Vision Pro’s launch in China can be set. As of now, it’s expected that initial availability in China may be tight.

Apple Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on February 2nd. Exclusively available in the country for $3,499 USD (around $4,737 CAD), the headset has always been expected to begin shipping in other global throughout the year. Earlier this year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman stated that Apple is considering Canada, and the U.K. amongst the first additional countries to receive access to the headset. At the time, sources told Gurman that additional launches would not “actually be that much later” than the U.S. debut.

Following its launch in Canada and the U.K., it’s believed that Apple will then be looking to bring Vision Pro to the rest of Europe and Asia. With this in mind, the headset may be released in France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea, as indicated by Apple engineers working on localization for the headset.

While far from a confirmation, this does give us an indication of when a potential launch for Apple Vision Pro may arrive in Canada. If the plan is to have China in ‘wave 2’ and release the headset by May, it stands to reason that a Canadian launch could arrive in the next few months prior.

As of now, Apple has not given any indication of how it plans to roll out Vision Pro in additional countries or the cadence of said releases.