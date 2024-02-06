Bell’s Crave Lands on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Bell Media’s Crave streaming service is set to land on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

Crave Premium, the most expensive streaming tier that is ad-free, will be available for purchase through an Amazon customer’s Prime Video account.

“We’re thrilled to be joining with Amazon to expand the reach of Crave,” said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media, in a statement. “Making Crave available to as many Canadians as possible, on the service and device of their choosing, is a top priority for Bell Media.”

Last month, Bell increased the price of Crave Premium by 10%, up from $19.99 to $22 per month. This increase takes place on March 7, 2024. In comparison, Netflix Premium costs $20.99 per month.

Crave is currently available on the web, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, select LG and Samsung Smart TVs, gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox One and Roku.

