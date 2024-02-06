New PS5 Beta Brings DualSense Controller Sound Boosts, Share Screen Tweaks

Sony has today rolled out a new PS5 beta update, offering users across select countries a glimpse into forthcoming enhancements and features.

Beta testers will receive an email invitation to download the update. However, features showcased during the beta phase may undergo alterations before the final release.

The update includes upgrades for DualSense controller sound capabilities. The controller’s speaker volume has been elevated for clearer in-game sounds and voice chats. Enhanced noise cancellation ensures a smoother communication experience.

Additionally, Share Screen interactions have been enriched, allowing viewers to engage with the host’s gameplay through pointers and emoji reactions. Both the host and the viewer must be participating in the beta to utilize this feature during the testing period.

Another notable addition in the PS5 beta is the ability to adjust the brightness of the console’s power indicator. Users can now customize the brightness level according to their preferences for a more personalized gaming setup.

To take advantage of these exciting updates, users can install the beta system software and update their controller device software accordingly.

The beta access is currently limited to participants in the U.S., Canada, Japan, U.K., Germany, and France.

