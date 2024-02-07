Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on Sale Right Now

Apple’s aging iPad 9th generation is on sale right now at most retailers, including Amazon.ca.

The iPad 9 was released back in September 2021 and features the company’s A13 Bionic chip, to go with a 10.2-inch Retina display and a 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, to go with Touch ID in the Home button.

Here are the sale prices right now:

Apple.ca is still selling these iPads at $449 and $649, respectively.

The iPad 9 will work fine for your kids and new internet users, and still offer some decent light productivity when connected to an external keyboard, trackpad and mouse. iPadOS still feels like a giant version of the iPhone, so why pay more for an iPad Air or iPad Pro unless you want a bigger display?

Next month, Apple is rumoured to be refreshing the iPad Air and iPad Pro. The iPad 9 will likely disappear if the iPad 10 gets an update.

Click here to jump on the iPad 9 while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca and beyond.