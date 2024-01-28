Apple’s New MacBook Air and iPads Coming End of March: Report

Apple is said to be planning a new range of iPads and MacBook Airs, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We now have a more pinpointed launch timeline accord to Gurman’s sources.

This lineup is expected to feature the most extensive revamp of the iPad Pro to date, along with updated versions of the iPad Air and the introduction of larger models. The new MacBook Airs, incorporating the latest M3 processors, are expected to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes.

These upcoming releases, as reported back in December by Gurman, are now confirmed to be deep in production overseas, especially the new iPad Pros and the 13-inch MacBook Air. The latest insights into Apple’s plans come from the first beta version of iOS 17.4, which has revealed several key details about the new products.

The beta version of iOS 17.4 hints at the introduction of new accessories for iPads, including fresh iterations of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. A notable feature expected in the new iPad Pros is a landscape Face ID camera, a long-awaited addition that has been high on users’ wish lists. This feature would mark a significant shift in user experience, particularly for those who use their iPads predominantly in landscape mode. Landscape Face ID cameras are already available on the regular iPad.

Gurman told us back in December updates to the MacBook Air and iPads were coming in March. Now, he’s saying the more specific timeline is the end of March. Let’s see if Apple holds a March special event or if these updates will just be announced in press releases.