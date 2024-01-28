Apple’s New MacBook Air and iPads Coming End of March: Report

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

Apple is said to be planning a new range of iPads and MacBook Airs, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We now have a more pinpointed launch timeline accord to Gurman’s sources.

This lineup is expected to feature the most extensive revamp of the iPad Pro to date, along with updated versions of the iPad Air and the introduction of larger models. The new MacBook Airs, incorporating the latest M3 processors, are expected to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes.

These upcoming releases, as reported back in December by Gurman, are now confirmed to be deep in production overseas, especially the new iPad Pros and the 13-inch MacBook Air. The latest insights into Apple’s plans come from the first beta version of iOS 17.4, which has revealed several key details about the new products.

The beta version of iOS 17.4 hints at the introduction of new accessories for iPads, including fresh iterations of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. A notable feature expected in the new iPad Pros is a landscape Face ID camera, a long-awaited addition that has been high on users’ wish lists. This feature would mark a significant shift in user experience, particularly for those who use their iPads predominantly in landscape mode. Landscape Face ID cameras are already available on the regular iPad.

Gurman told us back in December updates to the MacBook Air and iPads were coming in March. Now, he’s saying the more specific timeline is the end of March. Let’s see if Apple holds a March special event or if these updates will just be announced in press releases.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Alleged 12.9-inch iPad Air Design Leaks in New Renders

Apple is reportedly set to expand its iPad Air lineup with the introduction of a new 12.9-inch model, marking the first time the iPad Air series will feature such a large screen size. This was first rumoured back in the fall and now we are seeing some alleged CAD renders obtained by 91mobiles, showing what...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Apple Readies New Mac and iPad Lineup in Early 2024: Report

In response to declining Mac and iPad sales, Apple is preparing a significant launch of new models and upgrades for early 2024, according to Bloomberg's reliable Mark Gurman, citing unnamed sources. The iPad portfolio is set for a major refresh, with the iPad Air receiving its first-ever two-size offering, featuring a new 12.9-inch model alongside...
John Quintet
2 months ago

Best iPad Air Cyber Monday Deal Saves You $150 Off

Apple’s latest iPad Air (5th gen from 2022) starts from $799 and right now a Black Friday promo gives you a $105 gift card. But if you don’t want to pay full price upfront and get a gift card for later, check out the following Cyber Monday deal that will save you $152 off the...
IIC Deals
2 months ago