iFixit’s Vision Pro Teardown Reveals Exceptional Display Resolution

Following an initial teardown, iFixit has continued to examine the intricate components of the Apple Vision Pro, delving into the headset’s impressive display resolution.

The dual displays of the Vision Pro have been a focal point of investigation, with iFixit uncovering remarkable findings. Each lens assembly comprises a pancake lens array, embedded eye-tracking cameras, and display panels, likely sourced from Sony.

Utilizing precise measurements, iFixit has determined that the Vision Pro boasts an exceptional pixel density of 3,386 pixels per inch (PPI). While the Vision Pro’s horizontal resolution falls slightly short of the consumer 4K UHD standard, its unparalleled level of detail sets it apart.

“It’s certainly the highest-density display that we’ve ever seen. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has around 460 PPI, which means you can fit ~54 Vision Pro pixels into a single iPhone pixel,” note the experts.

Even against other leading VR headsets such as the HTC Vive Pro and Meta Quest 3, the Vision Pro demonstrates superior pixel density.

This revelation underscores the Vision Pro’s position as a frontrunner in display technology, offering users an immersive and visually stunning experience.

Check out iFixit’s Apple Vision Pro teardown part 2 and find out if the headset is really 4K or not.