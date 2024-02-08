Apple Splits iTunes for Windows into 3 Separate Apps

Apple has made a big change for iTunes users on Windows 10 and later, splitting the regular iTunes for Windows into three separate apps: the Apple Music app, Apple TV app, and Apple Devices app.

This move aims to streamline the user experience by providing dedicated platforms for music, video content, and device management, spotted by MacRumors.

The Apple Music app allows users to listen to and manage music from their iTunes library, including iTunes Store purchases. Similarly, the Apple TV app focuses on providing access to movies and TV shows, including purchases and rentals from the iTunes Store. The Apple Devices app is designed for managing Apple devices, offering options to manually update, back up, restore, and sync content from a PC to an iPhone or iPad.

These changes are part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to modernize and simplify its software offerings. Users need Windows 10 or later to access the new apps. Those whose PCs do not support the new apps can continue using the legacy iTunes for Windows.

It’s important to note that downloading all three new apps is needed to fully replace iTunes’ functionality. iTunes will prompt users to download the other two apps if only one is initially downloaded. After transitioning to the new apps, iTunes will only provide access to podcasts and audiobooks, redirecting music and video content management to the Apple Music and Apple TV apps, respectively.

Apple explains to users not to delete their iTunes library, as the Apple Music and Apple TV apps will utilize this data. To access iTunes Store purchases in the new apps, users must authorize their computer with their Apple ID.

For Mac users, they already have standalone apps for Apple Music and Apple TV. The Apple Music app is still bloated and really needs to be re-written from the ground up.

You can find download links for Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices apps from the Microsoft Store below: