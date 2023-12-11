Redesigned Apple TV App Now Available

Apple has released its redesigned Apple TV app today, which it says will streamline the viewing experience for users across a wide range of devices, including Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming sticks, gaming consoles, and more.

The updated Apple TV app has a simplified interface with a new sidebar for quick navigation, providing easy access to various content sections. It’s available for the Apple TV with tvOS 17.2 that was made available today alongside other software updates.

“The redesigned Apple TV app makes it easier than ever for users to watch the shows, movies, and sports they love through an intuitive interface that brings content to the forefront,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services in a statement on Monday. “With so much available to watch, our aim is to ensure users always have their favorites at their fingertips.”

The new sidebar includes a ‘Home’ section, serving as a unified guide for all shows, movies, and sports. It also features a ‘Channels & Apps’ section for in-depth browsing of subscribed channels or connected apps, such as Disney+, and Paramount+ for example. Additionally, the app offers collections like New Shows & Movies, Top Charts, Trending, and For You, providing tailored recommendations.

On living room devices, the sidebar will feature user profiles, allowing households to switch between users quickly for personalized recommendations and an ‘Up Next’ queue. The updated Store tab in the Apple TV app now unifies movies and TV shows into a single offering, making it easier for users to access content available for purchase or rent. A new ‘Add Channels & Apps’ shelf also enables users to explore popular streaming services.

Also, starting today, the iTunes Store app on iPhone and iPad, as well as the iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Shows apps on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, will redirect users to the Apple TV app. Apple says this change allows users to find their existing purchases and enjoy all their favourite TV shows and movies in one place.

Let us know what you think of the redesigned Apple TV app in the comments below.