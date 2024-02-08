Rogers Launches Another Voluntary Exit Program for Employees

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

The news of the day was Bell’s 4,800 job cuts and the selling off of 45 radio stations from the media side of the business, a decision slammed by politicians such as B.C.’s Premier.

We know telecoms like to copy each other and now we’re seeing another example of that, as according to a memo seen by iPhone in Canada, Rogers is launching its second “Voluntary Departure Program.”

According to the memo sent out by Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri, he starts off by saying last week the company’s 2023 results saw growth and momentum achieved over the past eight quarters, thanking employees for their commitments to each other and customers.

But in order for Rogers to keep delivering what Staffieri calls industry-leading results, the company needs to find inefficiencies on how it operates. This of course means layoffs.

The memo then says the second voluntary departure program will let employees stay or leave to find a new career path. Eligible employees can volunteer to receive a voluntary package, if selected. Those eligible will get an email later on Thursday.

Staffieri says Rogers is doing everything it can to let employees make an informed and thoughtful decision, before signing off thanking the team for another “terrific” 2023.

Back in July 2023, Rogers offered a voluntary exit program for employees after the company merged with Shaw. About 1,200 employees took up that offer.

We’ve reached out to Rogers for comment and how many employees will be eligible for this program. We’ll update this story accordingly.

