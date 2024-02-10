Apple TV+ 3 Months Free Available for LG TV Owners

If you own an LG smart TV, or even a rebranded smart TV that has the LG app (such as some RCA TVs from Walmart), you can get a free three month trial to Apple TV+.

This promo isn’t showing as available to all LG smart TV owners, but many on RFD saw the deal on their television.

“Start 3 months free. It’s included with your LG,” reads the message. Apple TV+ normally costs $12.99 CAD per month, but you can get three months free, worth $39 plus tax. Once you start the free trial, you can cancel and you’ll still have access for the free trial period.

Back in October, Apple jacked the price of Apple TV+ by 44%, from $8.99 to $12.99 per month. Getting a free trial nowadays means a lot more than when the service first started.

This free trial offer ends on April 30, 2024, and is one way to get some free entertainment at a time when streaming prices are creeping up to nearly the price of cable TV. Let us know if you’re seeing this free Apple TV+ offer on your LG smart TV in the comments.