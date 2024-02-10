Apple TV+ 3 Months Free Available for LG TV Owners

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

apple tv free LG tv

If you own an LG smart TV, or even a rebranded smart TV that has the LG app (such as some RCA TVs from Walmart), you can get a free three month trial to Apple TV+.

This promo isn’t showing as available to all LG smart TV owners, but many on RFD saw the deal on their television.

“Start 3 months free. It’s included with your LG,” reads the message. Apple TV+ normally costs $12.99 CAD per month, but you can get three months free, worth $39 plus tax. Once you start the free trial, you can cancel and you’ll still have access for the free trial period.

Back in October, Apple jacked the price of Apple TV+ by 44%, from $8.99 to $12.99 per month. Getting a free trial nowadays means a lot more than when the service first started.

This free trial offer ends on April 30, 2024, and is one way to get some free entertainment at a time when streaming prices are creeping up to nearly the price of cable TV. Let us know if you’re seeing this free Apple TV+ offer on your LG smart TV in the comments.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Echo Speakers on Sale for Up to 38% Off and More

Amazon Canada has launched a big sale on its own devices ahead of Valentine’s Day, offering up to 57% off select products. If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Echo Smart speakers, the Echo Pop, Echo Dot with Clock and more are on sale, so it’s a great time to load up if you...
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Walmart Launches Sale on Apple and Beats Devices

Walmart has launched a sale on a bunch of Apple devices, including iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats earphones and headphones. The same sale is happening across other Apple resellers including Amazon, Costco, Best Buy and more. We already told you earlier today about the sale on iPad 10 at $100 off on Amazon.ca, but there’s...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Apple’s iPad 10 on Sale for $100 Off Right Now

Apple continues to slash the prices of its existing iPad lineup at authorized retailers. We previously told you about the iPad 9 and iPad mini going on sale, and now the iPad 10 has also been discounted. The iPad 10 Wi-Fi 64GB with its A14 Bionic chip and new design, has been slashed by $101...
IIC Deals
2 days ago