Fido Sells Internet Again–But from Rogers and Shaw

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Earlier this month, Rogers revealed it had stopped selling Fido-branded home internet back in October for new customers (then raising prices for good measure).

Existing Fido internet customers still have service and have been able to negotiate for deals by threatening to leave.

The decision to axe Fido Internet comes after Rogers and other big telecoms have swallowed up smaller independent internet service providers.

Well, Fido’s decision to no longer sell internet was short-lived. The company’s website was updated on Saturday to now advertise ‘Rogers Internet’ in its ‘Shop’ drop down menu.

The destination of where the link takes you, depends on where you live. For customers out west, within the Shaw internet footprint (owned by Rogers), you’ll be directed to Shaw.ca. But for those back east in Ontario, for example, you’ll be redirected to Rogers internet plans.

For the Shaw internet offerings, Rogers and Fido customers save more than other customers, with plans as follows on 2-year ValuePlans (prices go up after 24 months):

  • $55 for 75 Mbps download/upload
  • $75 for 250 Mbps download/150 Mbps upload
  • $85 for 500 Mbps download/150 Mbps upload
  • $95 for 1 Gbps download/150 Mbps upload

Non Rogers/Fido customers pay $10 more per month on the plans listed above.

