Rogers Stops Selling Fido Internet, Then Adds Price Increase

Rogers-owned Fido launched home internet plans way back in November 2015, offering the plans in Ontario at the time.

Fast forward nearly eight years later, Fido no longer offers home Internet to new customers. The Rogers Q4 earnings press release pointed out the following today in a footnote:

“Effective October 1, 2023, and on a prospective basis, we reduced our retail Internet subscriber base by 182,000 and our customer relationships by 173,000 to remove Fido Internet subscribers as we stopped selling new plans for this service as of that date.”

“Given this, we believe this adjustment more meaningfully reflects the underlying organic subscriber performance of our retail Internet business,” said Rogers.

Anyone navigating to fido.ca/internet/packages will see the page redirect to the Rogers website. What’s the point of Fido internet when most independent ISPs have been gobbled up by incumbents?

Interestingly enough, Fido increased the price of Internet plans by $4 per month on January 4, 2023, notifying customers of this change back in December. Some existing customers were able to negotiate 50% off for 12 months as of last month.

Rogers has been transitioning these Fido internet customers to the Rogers brand, offering deals such as Ignite 150 for $39.99 per month.

For 2023, Rogers ended the year with 4.2 million retail internet customers and 11.6 million wireless customers.