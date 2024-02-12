Apple Cash Users Get Virtual Card Option with iOS 17.4 Update

Apple Cash users will soon have a new way to spend their balance with the upcoming iOS 17.4 update, thanks to the new Virtual Card Number feature (via 9to5Mac).

According to reports on Reddit, users of the latest iOS 17.4 beta can now set up a virtual card number to shop online when Apple Pay isn’t an option.

This feature is seen as a significant change for Apple Cash users, providing them with more flexibility in how they use their funds.

Previously, Apple Cash was exclusively usable with Apple Pay, without any card number available. However, with this update, users can generate a virtual card number to make online purchases.

The new feature also ensures enhanced security, as it generates a new security code for every transaction. Users can easily access this card number in Safari AutoFill. Similar functionality has been available for Apple Card credit card users since its launch as well.

While the feature is currently available to beta testers, it may not be accessible to all Apple Cash accounts yet. However, it is expected to roll out widely when iOS 17.4 launches to the general public in early March.

Apple Card is currently only available in the U.S. and it’s unlikely to see a debut in Canada anytime soon. But last year, American Express was rumoured to be taking over the Apple Card portfolio, with the former the first to support Apple Pay in Canada.