iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Drop Test [VIDEO]

The folks over at YouTube channel PhoneBuff have just published their signature drop test video of the latest flagship smartphone models from Apple and Samsung i.e. the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The two flagship models have been pitted against each other before as well, including a battery life showdown in which the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the S24 Ultra were also compared to the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Similarly, YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss, published a video in which he compares the cameras of Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, including photos, videos, slow mo, night mode, and more.

And now, let’s check out the drop test between the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to see which one is more durable.