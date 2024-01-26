Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max Battery Life Test [VIDEO]

For those in pursuit of the ultimate smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max stand as top contenders with robust features, enhanced cameras, and extended battery life.

Design-wise, each device exhibits its unique style—the Galaxy with a larger footprint, sharp corners, and greater weight (233 grams compared to the iPhone’s 221 grams). In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max adopts a more conventional look, featuring rounded corners.

In terms of battery capacity, the Galaxy holds a theoretical advantage with a 5,000 mAh battery, surpassing the iPhone’s 4,422 mAh by 13%. However, that’s not how battery life works in real life.

Both phones offer wireless charging at similar 15W speeds, but the iPhone distinguishes itself with magnetic MagSafe support. Notably, the Galaxy lacks compatibility with the new magnetic Qi2 standard.

To find out which of the two flagship devices fares better in terms of battery life, YouTube channel Xeetechcare has put them through the ultimate battery drain test, featuring the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Check it out below and find out which smartphone comes out on top.