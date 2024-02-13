Koodo Offering ‘Extremely Affordable’ Data Add-Ons from $1

Koodo is offering special data bonus add-ons for select customers right now, alerting eligible accounts via text message.

According to the text message sent by Koodo today, and seen by iPhone in Canada, the Telus flanker brand is offering the following monthly data add-ons:

$1/1GB – reply ADDONE

$2/10GB – reply ADDTEN

$3/25GB – reply ADD25

Koodo tell customers today is your lucky day, noting they can “add extremely affordable” monthly data bonuses to accounts. We’ve seen Koodo periodically offer these data bonuses via text messages in the past. The goal here is to have customers increase the price of their monthly bills, for the sake of average revenue per user metrics.

Normally, an extra 1GB of data costs an astonishing $130 from Koodo.

These offers expire on February 20, 2024. Let us know if you got this text message from Koodo in the comments.