Koodo Offering Data Add-Ons from $1, Check Your Texts

Koodo is again offering up some data add-on promotions for select customers.

“Data Days is back for a very limited time! Until tomorrow at 11:59pm, you can get HUGE monthly bonus data added to your plan for our lowest price ever,” reads the Koodo text message received by RFD users.

Here are the monthly data offers being sent out right now:

50GB for $10/month; reply FLASH50

100GB for $15 per month; reply FLASH100

1GB for $1/month; reply ADDONE

10GB for $2/month; reply ADDTEN

18GB for $3/month; reply ADD18

Regular data overage rates from Koodo are charged at a whopping $130/1GB if you choose to accept them. These data add-ons can help bump up your bill, resulting in higher monthly average revenue per user metrics, seen as a valuable indicator for investors of Telus.

Earlier this year, Koodo offered these similar data add-ons for select customers. The offers depend on your account and if you change your plan, these monthly add-ons won’t apply anymore.