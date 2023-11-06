Koodo Offering Data Add-Ons from $1, Check Your Texts

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Koodo is again offering up some data add-on promotions for select customers.

“Data Days is back for a very limited time! Until tomorrow at 11:59pm, you can get HUGE monthly bonus data added to your plan for our lowest price ever,” reads the Koodo text message received by RFD users.

Here are the monthly data offers being sent out right now:

  • 50GB for $10/month; reply FLASH50
  • 100GB for $15 per month; reply FLASH100
  • 1GB for $1/month; reply ADDONE
  • 10GB for $2/month; reply ADDTEN
  • 18GB for $3/month; reply ADD18

Regular data overage rates from Koodo are charged at a whopping $130/1GB if you choose to accept them. These data add-ons can help bump up your bill, resulting in higher monthly average revenue per user metrics, seen as a valuable indicator for investors of Telus.

Earlier this year, Koodo offered these similar data add-ons for select customers. The offers depend on your account and if you change your plan, these monthly add-ons won’t apply anymore.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link.We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Koodo Stream+ Promo: $10/month for Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, Discovery+

Telus-owned Koodo has launched a promo on its Stream+ offering, which it says can save you 70% on entertainment for the first three months. With Stream+, you get Netflix Premium, Apple TV+ and Discovery+ streaming services at a discount, billed to your Koodo account. Right now, the offer is for all three services for $10...
Gary Ng
35 mins ago

Telus Profit Drops 75% Amid Customer Gains in Q3

Telus announced its third-quarter results for 2023 on Friday, highlighting a growing customer base but grappling with a significant decline in profit. The telecom giant reported an all-time quarterly record with a total customer growth of 406,000, marking an increase of 59,000 from the previous year. This uptick is attributed to the demand for the...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Telus Tests Satellite Connectivity for Smartphones, Eyes 2024 Launch

Telus, in collaboration with Canadian-based TerreStar Solutions operating under the Strigo brand, has successfully conducted a trial using satellite connectivity to facilitate voice calls and text messages between smartphones. The trial also included connecting to Internet of Things (IoT) devices. "This groundbreaking trial demonstrates the power of satellite technology and advances Telus' mission to bring...
John Quintet
5 days ago