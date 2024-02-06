Rumoured iPhone 16 Camera Bump Has a Retro Feel

John Quintet
3 seconds ago

IPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective

Apple is in the process of refining the design for its upcoming iPhone 16, introducing a new prototype that features a vertical camera arrangement with a distinctive pill-shaped bump, according to MacRumors.

This latest design iteration, which has been visualized through a series of mockups based on internal designs, showcases two separate camera rings for the Wide and Ultrawide lenses, drawing from the aesthetic elements of previous prototypes. It reminds us of the iPhone X from 2017 and its similar-looking rear camera bump.

The consistency of the vertical camera setup has been a notable aspect of Apple’s design process, with no alterations to the placement of the flash or camera lenses in this most recent update. This development aligns with schematics leaked by Majin Bu which depicted the same revised design.

IPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Colors

The change from a square bump to a pill shape suggests a potential improvement in video capabilities, with expectations that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will introduce Spatial Video recording across the line up to support viewing on the Vision Pro. So far only iPhone 15 Pro models can record Spatial Video.

What else is in store for the iPhone 16, based on rumours? A smaller Action Button may debut, alongside a Capture Button built into the side frame.

MacRumors emphasizes these new iPhone 16 details are based on pre-production prototypes and things can always change, ahead of the main iPhone launch expected later this fall.

