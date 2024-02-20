Telus Seeks Beta Testers for Smart Home Products

Telus is inviting Canadians to sign up for their SmartHome+ Beta program to test and provide feedback on smart home tech, before it’s released for the public.

The program is open to residents of Canada who are comfortable with new technology and self-installing smart devices such as doorbell cameras and smart thermostats.

The SmartHome+ Beta community will get first access to next-generation Telus services, including hardware and features focused on energy management and enhanced security. Participants will get free smart home devices, the flexibility to cancel plans anytime, early access to new features, and the opportunity to influence future services. Additional perks include energy savings, TelusRewards, and exclusive benefits.

This beta program is not free, however. Telus says it’s paid but as of writing, no costs are listed on its website. Participants are expected to install and provide feedback on various smart devices to help the company improve them before launch. So you’re paying to get access but you’re also doing some work.

Telus says those signing up will be notified by email if they are eligible to join the beta program, which is on the company’s smart home website. We’ll update this story accordingly once we find out the price of the SmartHome+ Beta program from Telus.