Telus Seeks Beta Testers for Smart Home Products

John Quintet
3 seconds ago

Telus beta program png

Telus is inviting Canadians to sign up for their SmartHome+ Beta program to test and provide feedback on smart home tech, before it’s released for the public.

The program is open to residents of Canada who are comfortable with new technology and self-installing smart devices such as doorbell cameras and smart thermostats.

The SmartHome+ Beta community will get first access to next-generation Telus services, including hardware and features focused on energy management and enhanced security. Participants will get free smart home devices, the flexibility to cancel plans anytime, early access to new features, and the opportunity to influence future services. Additional perks include energy savings, TelusRewards, and exclusive benefits.

This beta program is not free, however. Telus says it’s paid but as of writing, no costs are listed on its website. Participants are expected to install and provide feedback on various smart devices to help the company improve them before launch. So you’re paying to get access but you’re also doing some work.

Telus says those signing up will be notified by email if they are eligible to join the beta program, which is on the company’s smart home website. We’ll update this story accordingly once we find out the price of the SmartHome+ Beta program from Telus.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Public Mobile Gives 1GB Free Data to Select Customers

Telus-owned Public Mobile appears to be doling out 1GB of free monthly data to select customers. According to a text message received by numerous Public Mobile owner customers on RFD, the wireless carrier says the 1GB extra data is free and will expire in 30 days. The full text message is below: Public Mobile here....
Gary Ng
18 hours ago

Public Mobile Launches New Promo Plans: $29/20GB and More

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched new promo plans today, including a $29/20GB 4G LTE plan available month-to-month. We previously saw this plan made available in Quebec-only but now it’s being advertised on Public Mobile’s website across the nation. Here are all the Public Mobile promo plans available right now--the $34/50GB and $40/75GB plans were not...
Gary Ng
4 days ago

Bell Pushes CRTC for Fibre Access Limits; Telus on Hold

Speaking at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) public consultation today, Bell and Telus took their chance to explain their stances on sharing its network to smaller competitors. Bell wants specific conditions on the access of smaller internet providers to competitors' fibre networks. This appeal was made during the CRTC's ongoing consultation on fostering...
John Quintet
6 days ago