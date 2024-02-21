Bell EPP Plan: $30/100GB Canada-US After Extra Discount

Bell has come out with some updated Exclusive Partner Program (EPP) plans, which are offers made for businesses to offer employees.

The EPP plans out today include the following:

$45/50GB 5G

$55/100GB 5G+ Canada-US for 24 months (goes back to $65/month)

$55/100GB 5G+ Canada-US-Mexico (after ongoing $40/month bill credit) for new activations and hardware upgrades

Now, some employees are also seeing an extra $35 credit applied thanks to their employers, taking the $65/100GB Canada-US plan down to $30/month, which is pretty unreal (after an extra $35/month credit for 24 months).

That’s according to iPhone in Canada reader Kevin Aubin in Quebec and his custom plan from his employer:

Bell Plan so cheap,

Next is they pay me to use their services lol pic.twitter.com/vMS9Xgp6oq — Kevin Aubin 🥽 (@kaubin) February 21, 2024

Of course, your mileage may vary on these Bell EPP plans, so it’s best to log into your online portal to see your latest offers. Email tips@iphoneincanada.ca to share your Rogers/Telus/Bell EPP offers and what you’re seeing right now.