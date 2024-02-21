Netflix to Make Documentary on the Montreal Expos 

Netflix has announced a new documentary project in collaboration with Montreal-based Attraction, marking the first initiative under their creative partnership.

The untitled film will look into the circumstances surrounding the departure of the Montreal Expos, Quebec’s cherished Major League Baseball team, and the ongoing discussions that still take place two decades later. The Expos left the league in 2004 and became the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Attraction announces the first project to result from our partnership with Netflix. The Expos were the first MLB team outside of the US, and despite their departure from Montreal, they continue to have passionate fans to this day. This film will tell the story of the team through the eyes of those who lived it,” said Richard Speer, President, Attraction, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Directed by Jean-François Poisson with Marie-Christine Pouliot and Richard Speer serving as executive producers, the documentary aims to shed light on the Expos’ legacy and the impact of their move from Montreal.

Netflix says this documentary will join its other sports stories such as “Formula 1: Drive To Survive,” “Full Swing,” and “Untold,” among others, promising an in-depth look at one of baseball’s most debated departures.