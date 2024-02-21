Netflix to Make Documentary on the Montreal Expos 

Austin Blake
7 seconds ago

Montreal Expos

Netflix has announced a new documentary project in collaboration with Montreal-based Attraction, marking the first initiative under their creative partnership.

The untitled film will look into the circumstances surrounding the departure of the Montreal Expos, Quebec’s cherished Major League Baseball team, and the ongoing discussions that still take place two decades later. The Expos left the league in 2004 and became the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

“It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Attraction announces the first project to result from our partnership with Netflix. The Expos were the first MLB team outside of the US, and despite their departure from Montreal, they continue to have passionate fans to this day. This film will tell the story of the team through the eyes of those who lived it,” said Richard Speer, President, Attraction, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

Directed by Jean-François Poisson with Marie-Christine Pouliot and Richard Speer serving as executive producers, the documentary aims to shed light on the Expos’ legacy and the impact of their move from Montreal.

Netflix says this documentary will join its other sports stories such as “Formula 1: Drive To Survive,” “Full Swing,” and “Untold,” among others, promising an in-depth look at one of baseball’s most debated departures.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Smart Ring Might Be Coming, Says Report

Frodo about to put on Apple Ring version 1.0 What’s the next big thing? It could be smart rings and Samsung is expected to unveil its ‘Galaxy Ring’ at upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event this summer. But now we’re hearing Apple may be ramping up its smart ring efforts as well. According to ET News (via MacRumors),...
John Quintet
11 mins ago

Apple Sports App Debuts in Canada, Lacks Key Feature

Apple has launched a new dedicated sports app for iPhone users, called Apple Sports. It is only available in Canada, the U.S. and UK at launch. “We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago