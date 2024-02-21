The Biggest Games Shown at the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Including Pentiment

Nintendo has finally premiered its first Direct of the year. Framed as a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, the 25-minute digital event focused on key third-party games arriving on Switch in the first half of the year.

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase gave way to several great announcements and reveals. This includes the anticipated confirmation that Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment is coming to Nintendo Switch. Additionally, we saw a few surprises throughout, including Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.

Here are the biggest games shown at the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.

Pentiment (February 22)

Pentiment is a new Xbox-published game coming over to Nintendo Switch. This narrative adventure game is essentially a 16th-century detective noir where player choices impact the world. Investigate and solve a murder at the Benedictine Kiersau Abbey over a 25 year span.

Grounded (April 16)

That’s not all. Obsidian Entertainment’s survival co-op title Grounded is also coming to Nintendo Switch this year. The game is heavily influenced by Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Players must craft shelter, weapons and more while exploring a vast backyard. Be weary as the environments are home to spiders and other threatening bugs.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (2024)

A remaster of 2010’s Epic Mickey is on its way. Wield a magic paintbrush as Mickey in this arguably darker adventure title. Along the way, draw and pain your way through obstacles in various areas all based on Disneyland and other Disney parks.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (June 25)

A brand new entry in the Super Monkey Ball series was revealed. Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is a fresh new take that sees the introduction of 200 new levels. Roll and spin dash your way through obstacles. The game also features 16-player online multiplayer, featuring a pseudo battle royale mode.

Endless Ocean Luminous (May 2)

Endless Ocean is getting a long-awaited sequel. Players will be able to explore a vast ocean and interact with various underwater creatures. Endless Ocean Luminous features 30 player online multiplayer where players can swim and explore together.

Killer Instinct, Battletoads in Battlemania and more on Nintendo Switch Online (February 21)

A collection of Rare titles is making their way over to Nintendo Switch Online today. This includes Snake Rattle N’ Roll, R.C. Pro-Am, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, Killer Instinct and Blast Corps. An active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online will be required.

On February 27th, The Pokémon Company is hosting its Pokémon Presents event in celebration of Pokémon Day 2024. We’ll likely receive a reveal or update on new and existing Pokémon titles.