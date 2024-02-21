Xbox Exclusive Games for PS5 and Switch Revealed and Dates

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Xbox games ps5 switch

Xbox announced today that four of its exclusive games will soon be available on Nintendo Switch and Sony platforms.

Matt Booty, President of Game Content & Studios at Xbox, detailed the new games finally expanding beyond the Xbox.

This expansion means Xbox is aiming to bring more games to a wider audience. The titles set to cross platforms this spring include:

  • Pentiment by Obsidian Entertainment – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch starting February 22.
  • Hi-Fi RUSH – PlayStation 5 on March 19, with pre-purchase options opening on February 22.
  • Grounded – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 16, featuring cross-play support across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
  • Sea of Thieves by Rare – PlayStation 5 on April 30, with wishlisting beginning on February 22. The game will support cross-play between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

During Nintendo’s Direct presentation today we already learned about Grounded and Pentiment coming to the Switch.

These games join other popular franchises like Minecraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo, which are already available on multiple platforms.

Xbox’s expansion onto Nintendo and Sony platforms means the former’s games reaching more players, beyond its own gaming console. Reports have claimed Xbox will also be pushing more of its games into the mobile space as well, but that remains to be seen. These new games on Switch and PlayStation will definitely result in some more sales for Xbox though.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Alleged Google Pixel Fold 2 Design Leaks

Google’s next-generation Pixel Fold 2 has allegedly leaked, if the following renders actually come true. That’s according to Smartprix, in collaboration with reliable leaker OnLeaks, who has shared some 5K renders of what the alleged Pixel Fold 2 design looks like. We see a charcoal finish that when unfolded has dimensions of roughly 155.2 x...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

You Can Now Buy Amazon’s Echo Hub in Canada

Amazon’s Echo Hub is now available for purchase in Canada. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Alexa, Echo Hub lets users manage their smart devices in the home. Echo Hub stands out for its adaptive content feature, using infrared technology to sense presence and smoothly transition from a decorative clock display to a smart home control...
Austin Blake
5 hours ago

New on Netflix Canada: March 2024

We’re heading into another month and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada, as we now have the titles and movies coming in March 2024. Netflix Games now has over 80 different games, with Pinball Masters and Rainbow Six Smol available now. Check out what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2024...
Gary Ng
6 hours ago