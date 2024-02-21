Xbox Exclusive Games for PS5 and Switch Revealed and Dates

Xbox announced today that four of its exclusive games will soon be available on Nintendo Switch and Sony platforms.

Matt Booty, President of Game Content & Studios at Xbox, detailed the new games finally expanding beyond the Xbox.

This expansion means Xbox is aiming to bring more games to a wider audience. The titles set to cross platforms this spring include:

Pentiment by Obsidian Entertainment – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch starting February 22.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch starting February 22. Hi-Fi RUSH – PlayStation 5 on March 19, with pre-purchase options opening on February 22.

PlayStation 5 on March 19, with pre-purchase options opening on February 22. Grounded – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 16, featuring cross-play support across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 16, featuring cross-play support across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Sea of Thieves by Rare – PlayStation 5 on April 30, with wishlisting beginning on February 22. The game will support cross-play between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

During Nintendo’s Direct presentation today we already learned about Grounded and Pentiment coming to the Switch.

These games join other popular franchises like Minecraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo, which are already available on multiple platforms.

Xbox’s expansion onto Nintendo and Sony platforms means the former’s games reaching more players, beyond its own gaming console. Reports have claimed Xbox will also be pushing more of its games into the mobile space as well, but that remains to be seen. These new games on Switch and PlayStation will definitely result in some more sales for Xbox though.