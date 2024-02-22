This is Google’s New Sign-In Page, Revamped for All Screens

For weeks Google has been teasing a new sign-in page and it’s finally here as of yesterday.

According to Google, the new sign-in page has a battery layout for all screen types, including those with wide and large displays. The sign-in page now automatically adjusts to your screen size whether you’re on a computer, phone or tablet.

The new sign-in page is available when you sign in to a Google app or Google service on a browser, such as Chrome. Some older browsers may still show the old page.

Google says the new sign-in page follows its Material Design across its product line and brings a new “modern look”. Aside from the visual change, nothing else is different from this sign in page.

The new sign-in page is rolling out gradually and is expected to finish its rollout by March 4, 2024, available to all personal Google Accounts and Workspace customers.