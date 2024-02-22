Waze Adds Kung Fu Panda as Your Voice Guide

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Google’s Waze has launched a new feature allowing users to have Po, the iconic Kung Fu Panda, as their navigation voice, coinciding with the upcoming theatrical release of “Kung Fu Panda 4” on March 8.

Po offers not just directions but also dining recommendations, wisdom, and mindfulness prompts to encourage patience and love towards other road users, even in frustrating traffic situations. Of course this addition is to promote the upcoming movie, but it adds some fun to your commute or road trip and will definitely make it fun for the kids.

The feature includes the option to navigate in Po’s Panda Van and select a Spiritual Mood for your profile. This global update debuted yesterday (including in Canada) and supports English voice navigation.

