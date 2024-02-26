Telus and Cisco Unveil 5G Wi-Fi Solution for Automakers

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

Cisco telus

Cisco and Telus have announced the introduction of new 5G capabilities for connected cars in North America, making the announcement at Mobile World Congress.

The IoT Control Center from Telus and Cisco, is set to introduce features aimed at improving the driver user experience. This includes new 5G capabilities and subscription Wi-Fi services that car makers can offer to customers.

“Cisco Mobility Services Platform with 5G is ushering in a new era for connected cars to deliver amazing customer experience for the drivers while paving the path for carmakers to drive better experience and services over mobile networks,” said Masum Mir, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Mobility, Cisco, in an issued statement. “As the leader in Mobile connectivity management, networking and enterprise mobility services portfolio, Cisco continues to innovate to drive service enablement, simplified operation and business value for service providers and OEMs.”

“As a global technology leader, Telus prides itself on delivering the best in connected car capabilities, which is why we are excited to partner with Cisco,” said Jodi Baxter, Vice President 5G & IoT Connectivity at Telus, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “We have Canada’s only dedicated IoT Core network and this partnership is an important step in supporting 5G Drive testing for vehicle manufacturers and transitioning LTE vehicles to our superior network, which will help create a safe and more connected experience.”

For automakers, it brings 5G connectivity to power subscription services and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) services, the next step up from existing LTE networks, which are limited in terms of network speeds, capacity and reach.

