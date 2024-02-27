Apple’s Internal Update Sparks Speculation: New iPads, Macs Incoming?

Citing a “trusted source,” MacRumors is reporting Apple has updated an internal support document concerning “unannounced or unreleased products.”

This update aligns with ongoing speculations surrounding Apple’s purported plans to unveil new iPads and Macs. However, it’s important to note that it may just be a coincidence.

The revised document aims to equip Apple support advisors with guidance on addressing inquiries regarding yet-to-be-announced or unreleased products and services.

While the document underwent restructuring and optimization today, specifics regarding the changes remain undisclosed.

According to insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to introduce refreshed models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air by late March. Anticipated enhancements for the next iPad Pro iterations include the adoption of vibrant OLED displays, possibly the first among iPads.

Additionally, rumored features encompass the introduction of the M3 chip, MagSafe wireless charging, an upgraded Magic Keyboard with an expanded trackpad, and a front camera optimized for landscape orientation.

In tandem with the larger 12.9-inch iPad Air, an updated 10.9-inch variant is also expected, featuring potential upgrades such as the M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera module, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Simultaneously, the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models are poised to receive updates incorporating the M3 chip, promising heightened performance and hardware-accelerated ray tracing capabilities for enhanced graphics rendering in gaming.

While significant design alterations aren’t anticipated for the MacBook Air this year, the devices are likely to embrace Wi-Fi 6E support, aligning with trends seen across other Mac models.

Apple previously introduced the M3 chip in October 2023 with updates to the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and 24-inch iMac.