2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro Will Have New Dimensions: Report

According to info obtained by 9to5Mac, Apple is set to bring significant updates to its iPad lineup in 2024, including a larger version of the iPad Air and a slimmer iPad Pro.

Sources familiar with Apple’s plans revealed that the company has been working on two new versions of the iPad Air, codenamed J507 and J537.

One of these upcoming models is expected to maintain a similar appearance to the current iPad Air, while the other will boast a larger display. This brings the first time Apple will offer the iPad Air in two sizes, with the larger variant reportedly mirroring the dimensions of the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, suggesting a nearly identical screen size.

The iPad Pro is also set to undergo design modifications, with the 2024 models anticipated to be both slightly larger and thinner than their predecessors. The slimming down of the new iPad Pro models is based on the adoption of OLED displays, which have fewer layers compared to regular LCD screens. Early dimensions for the upcoming models suggest reductions in thickness, positioning the new iPad Pro as a more sleek and portable option.

Check out the numbers below from 9to5Mac:

11-inch iPad Pro (current): 247.6 mm x 178.5 mm x 5.9 mm

11-inch iPad Pro (new): 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (current): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm

12.9-inch iPad Pro (new): 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm

12.9-inch iPad Air (new): 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm

Accessory manufacturers are reportedly ramping up production in anticipation of the new iPads, which are expected to begin shipping as early as next month. This timeline aligns with previous reports from Bloomberg, indicating that new iPads, alongside new MacBooks, could be launched by the end of March.

The upcoming iPad Pro models are rumoured to feature Apple’s M3 chip, OLED displays, and expanded storage options. Apple is also apparently developing new accessories designed to complement the capabilities of the iPad Pro, as expected.

Meanwhile, the updated iPad Air is expected to get a performance boost, moving from M1 to the M2 or M3 chip.

One thing is uncertain–will we see prices increase for these new iPads? It seems like if you want the newest Apple tech, you’ll have to pay for it. The iPadOS interface hasn’t changed much so you’re better off waiting for older iPads to hit the refurbished store to get some deals.