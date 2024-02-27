New on Bell’s Crave: March 2024

Bell Media’s Crave has announced its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in March 2024.

Highlights include the premiere of HBO original series The Regime, along with the movie streaming debut of the newest Willy Wonka film, Wonka, on March 8. All 10 seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and also the movie premiere of Sylvester Stallone’s EXPEND4BLES on March 22 (this is going to be a train wreck but I’m watching it anyways).

Check out what’s new on Crave in March 2024 below:

HBO and Max

HBO’s The Regime, Series Premiere (March 3 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s A Revolution on Canvas Documentary premiere (March 5 @ 9 p.m. ET)

Max’s The Girls on the Bus, Series Premiere, Episodes 1-2 (March 14)

HBO’s The Lionheart (March 12 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO’s Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (March 23 at 10 p.m. ET)

HBO’s Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show, Series Premiere (March 29 at 11 p.m. ET)

Movies

Argo (March 1)

Catwoman (March 1)

Corner Office (March 1)

Knights of the Zodiac (March 1)

LaLa Land (March 1)

Man of Steel (March 1)

Never Going Back (March 1)

Pacific Rim (March 1)

The Social Network (March 1)

TMNT (March 1)

Someone Lives Here Canadian Documentary (March 4)

Wonka (March 8)

A League of Their Own (March 8)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (March 8)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (March 8)

Paradise Highway (March 8)

Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants (March 8)

The Departed (March 8)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (March 15)

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person Canadian Title (March 15)

The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever (March 15)

Flee (March 18)

Confidential Informant (March 22)

King of Killers (March 22)

Peter Rabbit (2018) (March 22)

Dog (March 23)

A Dog’s Way Home (March 22)

Annie (2014) (March 29)

Cop shop (March 29)

Journey to Bethlehem (March 29)

Solo Canadian Title (March 29)

Something You Said Last Night Canadian Title (March 29)

Highlighted Programming

Battle of the Generations, Season 1B Canadian Title (March 1)

Crave Original Series Dark Side of the Ring, Season 5, Episode 1 (March 5)

Holmes Family Rescue, Season 2 (March 8)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Seasons 1-10 (March 8)

The Adventures of Paddington, Season 2 (March 9)

Discovery Original Series Mud Mountain Haulers, Season 1-2 (March 15)

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Part 1) (March 17 at 9 p.m. ET)

Crave Original The Dessert Presents: St. Bulges Day (March 17)

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch Canadian Title (March 22)

Crave Original Series The Trades, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (March 22)

The Americans Seasons 1-6 (March 22)

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon (Part 2) (March 24 at 9 p.m. ET)

Crave Original Series In Memoriam, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (March 28)

Discovery Original Series Timber Titans, Season 1 (March 29)

CTV’s Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3B (March 29)

Pam & Tommy (March 29)

Bobby & Bill, Season 2 (March 30)

STARZ

BMF, Season 3 (March 1)

Cabaret (March 1)

One Day as a Lion (March 1)

Sick Girl (March 8)

Push (March 8)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (March 8)

Monster (March 15)

My Girl 2 (March 15)

Two Sinners of a Mule (March 15)

Stronger (March 15)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (March 15)

Expend4bles (March 22)

Punch-Drunk Love (March 22)

Saw X (March 29)

Crave recently announced the streaming service is also available through Prime Video Channels.