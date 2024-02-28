YouTube Create App Launches in Canada for Easy Editing

YouTube has expanded the beta version of its video editing app, YouTube Create, to Canada, allowing easy content creation for both new and established creators worldwide. It’s a free video editing app that allows users to make, edit and upload content much faster than before.

The YouTube Create app launched back in 2023 for eight markets initially, but it is now available in Canada for Android users. The app aims to streamline the video editing process for Shorts and longer videos, enabling creators to focus more on creativity and less time on the editing process.

After downloading the app from the Google Play Store, YouTube Create will offer features such as audio cleanup to remove background noise, beat matching for precise transitions, a royalty-free music library, voice-over and auto captions tools, and a variety of effects, filters, and stickers.

“We’re pleased to introduce our beta version of YouTube Create to more than a dozen new markets today, as we continue to test and learn from our global community of creators,” said Sarah Ali, Senior Director of Product Management at YouTube, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“We consulted with more than 3,000 creators as we were building YouTube Create, and we’ll continue to work toward our goal of making the video editing process simpler, easier, and more intuitive for creators so they can spend more time on what they find creatively rewarding,” she added.

YouTube Create is integrated directly into YouTube, allowing for seamless creation and publishing of Shorts and longer videos. We’ve reached out to YouTube to ask when Create will debut for iOS users, and will update this story accordingly.