Disney+ Promo Offers Plan with Ads for $1.99 Per Month

Disney+ has started pushing a new promo through an ad campaign, offering its Standard With Ads plan for just $1.99 per month in Canada.

Back in November, Disney+ launched its ad-supported subscription in Canada, priced at $7.99 per month. The change switched its existing ‘Premium’ plan at the time to $14.99 per month and debuted a Standard plan at $11.99 per month.

For this current promo, the $1.99/month pricing is only good for 3 months, but will save you $18. After the 3-month period, you will be auto-billed at the regular rate of $7.99 per month. This tier only allows for two streams at the same time and 1080p HD quality.

Disney+ says this is for new and returning subscribers only and the offer ends on March 14, 2024. This is a great way to watch FX’s Shogun and also the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert on March 15.

Click here to sign up for Disney+ with Ads while it’s still available.