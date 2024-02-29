Rogers Adds Free Caribbean Roaming to North American Plan

Rogers’ North American plan, which includes U.S. and Mexico roaming, now has added select destinations in the Caribbean for talk, text and data.

Of course, this free add-on for Caribbean roaming is only available on the Roger 5G Infinite Premium plan, which costs $105 per month with 150GB of data.

Rogers says eligible Caribbean destinations included are: Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Bahamas, Aruba, Antilles, Barbados, Turks & Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Antigua & Barbuda, Guadeloupe, Netherlands Antilles, St. Lucia, Martinique, Anguilla, St. Kitts & Nevis, Grenada, Trinidad, Antigua, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St Lucia, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Montserrat, Dominica, Haiti and Cuba.

This offer is “not available in cruise ships” says the fine print. Meanwhile, this included Roam Like Home feature now has a limitation in this plan for up to 90 days per calendar year. You’ll also need to maintain your mobile plan for 12 consecutive months. If you go over 90 days, you’ll start paying for daily coverage. The Caribbean addition comes ahead of expected Spring Break travel in March for families with their kids.