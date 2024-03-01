Feds Invest Over $2 Million for Internet, Mobile Access in NWT

The federal government has announced over $2 million in funding to boost high-speed Internet and mobile connectivity in underserved regions, focusing on Indigenous communities, in the Northwest Territories.

Over $1.9 million will be for Northwestel to bring high-speed internet to 152 Indigenous households in Whatì. Also, a $480,000 grant sees SSi Micro expand cellular access via a repositionable communications shelter near Fort Providence, which allows hunting and fishing territories to stay connected.

“Connectivity is an essential tool to access education and health care and to grow a business. It also improves safety and provides peace of mind,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The federal government wants high-speed Internet accessibility for 98% of the population by 2026, with a goal of universal coverage by 2030.