New on BritBox: March 2024

British streaming service BritBox has announced its new list of shows coming to the service in March 2024.

Highlights this month include Catch Me a Killer, along with Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy. Check out the full list of new titles coming to BritBox in March 2024 below:

March 1

Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy

March 4

Catch Me a Killer Season 1

March 8

The Helen West Casebook

March 11

The Governor S1 and S2

Trial and Retribution S1 to S22

March 15

Killer Net

Mind Games

Supply and Demand S1-S2

March 20

Gardeners World 2024

Holloway Women Behind Bars

March 22

No Offence S3

March 27

Time S2

BritBox costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year in Canada and is available on most streaming devices including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, smart TVs and more.