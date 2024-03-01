OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launches March 21, Pre-Orders Available Now

OnePlus is partnering with HoYoverse to launch the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition on March 21 in Canada and the U.S. Pre-orders are available now for $869.99.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is a special edition of OnePlus’ entry-level 12R which was released earlier in February for $669. The device was shown off extensively during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is inspired by Keqing, from Genshin Impact. It offers a new ‘Electro Violet’ colourway on the back panel. Additionally, the AG matter glass cover features silvery white features and an Electro Element with Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design. Keqin’s name is also featured on the back cover.

OnePlus took advantage of an etching process called Electro Etichingt to have ‘Keqing’ etched into the top edge of the device. Using this etching process, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition can reflect light and project the text onto nearby surfaces.

“Our collaboration with HoYoverse has propelled the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition to new heights,” Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO says. “We’re not just delivering a phone, we’re delivering a gateway to a wide gaming universe, with no compromises on graphics or performance. We’ve really pushed the boundaries to ensure gamers enjoy uninterrupted high-quality graphics and gameplay when they play heavy-duty games on their phones. We believe that players will feel the difference while using this custom edition.”

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition does maintain the internal specs of the base OnePlus 12R. It features a 6.78-inch LTPO4 AMOLED display with 120Hz support. The smartphone is built on the Trinity Engine, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a 5,500mAh battery. The device also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across its dual speakers. The device is available as a 16GB RAM and 256GB SKU for those who wish to have ample storage for photos, apps, and games.

Outside of the device, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with several collector’s items. For instance, there is a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a violet LED light and a 90° design for convenience. Fans also get a Keqing visual and live wallpaper for their phone.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is available to preorder now. Similar to the base OnePlus R, the company is offering a $150 CAD trade-in promotion on any device in any condition.