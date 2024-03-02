Freedom Mobile Offers Limited $25/100GB CAN-US Plan in Ontario

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has a super limited $25 Canada-US with 100GB of 5G data after Digital Discount, normally priced at $50 per month—but only for six months.

Now, this plan is limited in its availability as it’s a targeted offer for southeastern Ontario. “Special offer for you. Try Freedom and save. Get 100GB of data to use in Canada and the United States for $25/mo. Price includes 50% off for 6 months and Digital Discount,” says the special landing pages.

The only cities where this is available? Brockville, Cornwall, Gananoque, Belleville, Brighton, Cobourg, Napanee, Odessa, Port Hope, and Trenton. That’s right, only 10 areas where this limited-time plan is available to get new customers to try out Freedom. These offers were part of a targeted online campaign, points out RFD.

You will get your $25 credits on your second bill, for six months and it will remain as you stay on the plan.

To get this $25/100GB Canada-US offer, you can chat with an online agent or visit a Freedom Mobile store, if you’re in one of the eligible areas, and show proof you live in these areas. The $45 activation fee will apply.

