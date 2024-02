Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile is offering up a “winback” plan to some customers, in an attempt to bring them back to the company.

The “winback” plan being offered is a $29 per month plan with 50GB of 5G data (after Digital Discount), plus Canada-US talk, text and data. That is $5 off its current $34/50GB Canada-US plan.

“Come back to Freedom and get a new value-packed plan, and a plan price that’ll never go up,” says the Freedom Mobile email that details this “exclusive” offer, according to RFD.

Freedom Mobile says they will also waive the $45 connection fee for those considering this “winback” plan.

If you recently left Freedom Mobile, you might want to check your email inbox to see if this offer is available.