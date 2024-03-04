Anthropic’s New Claude 3 Chatbot Outperforms GPT-4, Gemini Ultra

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Anthropic has just introduced its latest Claude 3 suite of AI models, which according to the company, outperform OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Gemini Ultra on industry benchmarks.

The family includes three state-of-the-art models in ascending order of capability: Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Opus.

Opus and Sonnet are now accessible through claude.ai and the Claude API, available in 159 countries. Haiku will soon join these offerings, completing the Claude 3 lineup.

According to the company, Opus, the most capable of the Claude 3 family, surpasses competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini across various AI evaluation benchmarks. It exhibits “exceptional comprehension and fluency, approaching human-like levels in complex tasks.”

All Claude 3 models excel in analysis, forecasting, content creation, code generation, and multilingual conversations, including Spanish, Japanese, and French.

These models power live customer chats, auto-completions, and real-time data extraction tasks, providing immediate responses.

Haiku, the fastest and most cost-effective model, delivers swift analysis, reading dense research papers in seconds. Whereas Sonnet offers twice the speed of previous Claude models with enhanced intelligence, ideal for rapid response tasks.

Opus matches the speed of earlier Claude models but with significantly higher intelligence levels.

The Claude 3 models boast sophisticated vision capabilities, enabling them to process various visual formats, benefiting enterprise customers with diverse knowledge bases. Notably, Claude 3 models demonstrate improved contextual understanding, reducing unnecessary refusals and displaying nuanced responses.

Anthropic says its AI models prioritize trust and safety, addressing risks like misinformation and privacy concerns with dedicated teams and advanced methodologies. The company plans to release frequent updates to the Claude 3 model family over the next few months.

