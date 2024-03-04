Apple’s 2024 Spring Collection for iPhone and Apple Watch is Here

On top of launching its new M3 MacBook Air lineup today, Apple has also unveiled a new spring collection for its iPhone Silicon Case and also various Apple Watch Bands.

Below you can see a breakdown of what’s available today:

iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe – $69

Sport Loop Band – $59

Solo Loop Band – $59

Braided Solo Loop Band – $129

Apple Watch Hermès – Tricot Single Tour – $449

Apple Watch Hermès – Toile H Single Tour – $449

Apple Watch Hermès – Twill Jump Single Tour – $449

Apple Watch Hermès – Kilim Single Tour – $449

Click here to jump on these new 2024 spring accessories for iPhone and Apple Watch on Apple.ca.