Apple’s 2024 Spring Collection for iPhone and Apple Watch is Here

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

Apple 2024 spring collection

On top of launching its new M3 MacBook Air lineup today, Apple has also unveiled a new spring collection for its iPhone Silicon Case and also various Apple Watch Bands.

Below you can see a breakdown of what’s available today:

iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe – $69

Sport Loop Band – $59

Solo Loop Band – $59

Braided Solo Loop Band – $129

Apple Watch Hermès – Tricot Single Tour – $449  

Apple Watch Hermès – Toile H Single Tour – $449  

Apple Watch Hermès – Twill Jump Single Tour – $449  

Apple Watch Hermès – Kilim Single Tour – $449  

Click here to jump on these new 2024 spring accessories for iPhone and Apple Watch on Apple.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Fix for Apple Watch Touch Issues are Coming

Apple is currently investigating a touch-related problem impacting the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as revealed in an internal memo to Apple Authorized Service Providers, seen by MacRumors. The issue has been described by some customers as "ghost" touches, leading to weird, random screen behaviour and unintended actions such as accidental...
John Quintet
3 weeks ago

Fossil Group Exits the Smartwatch Business

Fossil Group announced its decision to exit the smartwatch market and concentrate on its traditional product lines. As a prominent player in the production of Google’s Wear OS smartwatches, Fossile’s departure is expected to leave a void for those looking for alternative smartwatch designs that aren’t from Apple or Samsung. “As the smartwatch landscape has...
John Quintet
1 month ago