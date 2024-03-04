Apple Arcade March Updates: What The Car?, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition and More

Apple has revealed a new array of updates heading to select titles on Apple Arcade. This month, tentpole titles like What The Car? and Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition are receiving major content updates.

On top of that, Apple Arcade is rolling out several updates for other titles in March. Apple Arcade is the Cupertino company’s $8.99 monthly subscription service. Each month, players with an active subscription gain unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Here are the major updates that hit Apple Arcade this month:

What the Car? and Sneaky Sasquatch are crossing over in the latest content update. In March, players can find new handcrafted levels, including a new campground area to explore. Plus, new items are available in the level creator.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, the Monsters, Inc. Realm has opened up, introducing Mike and Sulley to the game. With the two new characters in Dreamlight Valley, players must create a monstrous design for The Laugh Floor, helping kids laugh in several rooms. New avatar customizations, some inspired by Monsters, Inc., are also available.

Have a look at the other content updates available in March 2024:

Snake.io+ — Fall Guys make their way to Snake.io+ in a limited-time event, offering new skins to unlock.

— Fall Guys make their way to Snake.io+ in a limited-time event, offering new skins to unlock. Crayola Create and Play+ — A birthday bash event is being held, celebrating the game’s five-year birthday. Stack birthday ice cream, create birthday cards and eat birthday-flavored Cosmic Pizza.

— A birthday bash event is being held, celebrating the game’s five-year birthday. Stack birthday ice cream, create birthday cards and eat birthday-flavored Cosmic Pizza. Solitaire Stories — This update takes players to the Pacific Northwest to observe the Sasquatch. The update also adds two brand new limited-time events: Pot of Gold and Chrysalis.

— This update takes players to the Pacific Northwest to observe the Sasquatch. The update also adds two brand new limited-time events: Pot of Gold and Chrysalis. Cooking Mama: Cuisine! — Players can make Japanese sweets to commemorate the start of spring using adzuki beans, a new limited-time ingredient.

— Players can make Japanese sweets to commemorate the start of spring using adzuki beans, a new limited-time ingredient. Football Manager 2024 Touch — Check out the new roster updates across all European leagues and any staff/managerial changes. Players can also take part in the Dream Transfer, where a one-time ability to sign one player to their team from anywhere in the world is available for free.

— Check out the new roster updates across all European leagues and any staff/managerial changes. Players can also take part in the Dream Transfer, where a one-time ability to sign one player to their team from anywhere in the world is available for free. Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go — Three-player multiplayer arrives in the game in the form of the new Online Match mode. Three new songs are also added, including Cupid (Twin Version) – Sped Up by Fifty Fifty, Do It Well by Jennifer Lopez, and Happy Birthday (Cake and Candles Mix).

For all the details, Apple Arcade subscribers can check out the ‘Recently Updated’ section in the app. Take a look at the other new titles that are being added on March 7th.