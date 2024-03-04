Apple Cuts the Price of M2 MacBook Air in Canada

On top of launching its new M3 MacBook Air lineup today, Apple has also unveiled a new spring collection for its iPhone Silicon Case and also various Apple Watch Bands. Below you can see a breakdown of what’s available today: iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe - $69 Soft Mint Sunshine Light Blue Pink Sport...
As expected, Apple has revealed an update for the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch MacBook Air, updating the laptop with its M3 chip. Apple made the announcement on Monday in a press release. The update brings a 60% performance boost compared to the M1 chip and is 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. Apple wants...
Apple has halted its ambitious electric car project, a move that has taken insiders by surprise, according to sources familiar with the situation, reports Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. Who had the cancellation of the Apple Car on their Tuesday bingo card? The project's discontinuation was communicated internally on Tuesday by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams...