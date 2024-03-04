Apple Cuts the Price of M2 MacBook Air in Canada

After Apple revealed its M3 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air today, the company also cut the price of older M2 models.

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air pricing in Canada is now as follows:

Apple revealed the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air back in June 2022. As for the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, that was revealed last June. The M2 15-inch MacBook Air is no longer available for purchase, as you have to get the M3 now.

If you have an Intel-based Mac, jumping to M3 Apple Silicon will make a huge difference. Is it worth upgrading from M2 to M3? It likely won’t be life-changing.

The entry iPhone 15 Pro ($1,449) costs the same as an M3 MacBook Air ($1,449) and is more than a new M2 MacBook Air ($1,299). What are you going to buy?