Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro Will Support 2 External Monitors, Too

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

With today’s unveiling of the M3 MacBook Air in both 13 and 15-inch versions, the latter also will gain support for two external monitors (when the lid is closed).

But what about the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro? Well, it’s also going to similarly gain this update to support two external monitors while the lid is closed. This was confirmed by Apple to Zac Hall over at 9to5Mac on Monday.

Previously, supporting multiple external displays was reserved for more expensive and higher-end Apple Silicon Macs, such as the M1 Pro and higher. But the M1 and M2 Mac mini was an outlier, as it was able to support two multiple external monitors when using the latter’s HDMI port.

It makes total sense for Apple to trickle down this M3 MacBook Air feature to the M3 MacBook Pro, and it’s great we have confirmation for owners of the latter.

